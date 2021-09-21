DAOstack (GEN) Price Tops $0.0615 on Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.01 million and $260,529.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,930.47 or 0.99956351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00079418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00056589 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001312 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

