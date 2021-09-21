Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ATDS opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.