Day & Ennis LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 32.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131,912.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $60.75. 4,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,119. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97.

