Day & Ennis LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 32.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131,912.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $60.75. 4,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,119. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.