Day & Ennis LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $128.76. 29,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,896. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

