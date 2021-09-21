Day & Ennis LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 507,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,800,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $367.01. The stock had a trading volume of 754,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,994,359. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $382.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

