Day & Ennis LLC Purchases Shares of 116,137 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,471. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $35.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98.

