Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 12,041 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

