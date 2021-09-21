Dean Investment Associates LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $499.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

