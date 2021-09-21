Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 6,742 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avient by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Avient by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Avient by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.