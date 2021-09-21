Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 71 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after buying an additional 454,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 89.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,435,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.43 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

