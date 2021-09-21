Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CFO Steven J. Fasching Sells 1,000 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DECK opened at $425.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.38. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $202.17 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 106.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $948,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 52.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $1,777,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.