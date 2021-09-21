Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Down 24.3% in August

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 53,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of DLA stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. 961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,323. The stock has a market cap of $186.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.79. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $118.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

