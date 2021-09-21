Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.62

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.62 and last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DWVYF shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

