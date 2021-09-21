Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DSGN) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 22nd. Design Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,788,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,380,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,955,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.