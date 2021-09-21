Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Update

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,200 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 421,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 79,497 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 979,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 180,465 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

DESP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 535,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.53. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

