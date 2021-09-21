Deutsche Bank AG Buys 161,819 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,819 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $327,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

NYSE:LOW opened at $205.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

