Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 147,260 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740,320 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,260 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.61% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $312,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 109,614 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,977,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Shares of CM opened at $111.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

