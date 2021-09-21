Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,449 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $280,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331,154 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,215,000 after buying an additional 231,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 755,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,414,000 after purchasing an additional 190,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,546,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,040 shares of company stock valued at $197,482,454. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.82.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $640.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $626.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.