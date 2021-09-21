Deutsche Bank AG Sells 377,429 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,071,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 377,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 3.53% of Targa Resources worth $358,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 4,196.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Targa Resources stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

