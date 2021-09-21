Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
DTEGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.23.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.