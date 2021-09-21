Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

