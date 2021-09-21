DFI.Money Achieves Market Capitalization of $155.90 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for about $4,039.18 or 0.09585550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $155.90 million and $48.18 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00054234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00127465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044788 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

