Dfyn Network Hits Market Cap of $11.44 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and $1.79 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00170392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00110542 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.40 or 0.06735540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,596.25 or 0.99345177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.83 or 0.00748415 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 25,290,263 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars.

