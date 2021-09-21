dHedge DAO Trading Down 2.8% This Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002353 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $17.98 million and $3.09 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00131357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00045098 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,802,244 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

