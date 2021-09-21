DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.27. 1,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

