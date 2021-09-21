Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,867 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,449 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 741,392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 219,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 777.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $776.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

