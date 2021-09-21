Digital Realty Trust’s (DLR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a $180.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $157.31 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.86.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.