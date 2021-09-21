Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $132.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $102.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

