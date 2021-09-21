DMScript (DMST) Price Up 8.5% This Week

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $436,142.65 and approximately $3,039.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00068640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00174375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00112811 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.39 or 0.06998126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,645.83 or 0.99866708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.58 or 0.00788199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

