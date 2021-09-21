dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 98,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 2nd quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 174,492 shares during the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DMYQ opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90.

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

