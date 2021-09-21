Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 21st. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $3,121.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00066005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00171472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00110361 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.68 or 0.06855421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,135.67 or 1.00834123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.37 or 0.00764272 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.