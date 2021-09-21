Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $216,868.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000696 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

