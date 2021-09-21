Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.46.

DUK opened at $99.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average of $100.98. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,778,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,304,000 after purchasing an additional 174,503 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

