Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.70 ($51.41).

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €1.16 ($1.36) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €40.68 ($47.86). The stock had a trading volume of 502,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a 52-week high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 139.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.50.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.