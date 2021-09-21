Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,534 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,955 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

