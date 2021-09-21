Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of W. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wayfair by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 20.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 43.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 38.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on W. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.63.

Shares of W stock opened at $280.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.40. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total transaction of $382,023.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,339,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,224. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

