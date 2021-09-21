Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 2,135 SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.