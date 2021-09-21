Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 7,647 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

NYSE:CX opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

