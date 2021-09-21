Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 88 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $137.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.