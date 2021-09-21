Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,960,000 after buying an additional 458,754 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,355,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,462,000 after buying an additional 242,789 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,296,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000,000 after buying an additional 444,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

