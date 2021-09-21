Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 560,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,442 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $99,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after buying an additional 467,254 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,754,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after buying an additional 276,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 708,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,264,000 after buying an additional 193,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $148.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.42 and its 200 day moving average is $171.22. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.12 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Barclays dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.