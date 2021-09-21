Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 122,819 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,819 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $52,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in Medallia by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,650,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Medallia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medallia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,972,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 19,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $596,214.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,268.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,346 shares of company stock valued at $10,040,022. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLA opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

