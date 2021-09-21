Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $58.68 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $58,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,213,000 after buying an additional 63,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 730,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,824,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE MOH opened at $277.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $283.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.