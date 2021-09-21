Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $71.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,971,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $71,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMPL opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,518.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

