Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $86.33 Million Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 49.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538,610 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $86,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $86,228,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 87.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,040,846 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $45,521,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 39.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,100,000 after buying an additional 775,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.