Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $93.58 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of PTC worth $93,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 26.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

