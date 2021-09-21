Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,693 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Medpace worth $49,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,980,113.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,397 shares of company stock worth $38,686,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.55 and its 200 day moving average is $174.56. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $198.03.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

