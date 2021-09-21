Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Universal Display worth $54,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED opened at $190.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.