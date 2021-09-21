Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 371,707 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 371,707 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of TE Connectivity worth $61,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,133 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.88 and a 12 month high of $153.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average of $137.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

