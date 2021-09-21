Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 74,458 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,458 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $77,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 138.6% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 82,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

