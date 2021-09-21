East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Molly Campbell Sells 150 Shares of Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Molly Campbell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $10,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,563.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EWBC stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,196,000 after buying an additional 236,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 377,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after acquiring an additional 47,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 271,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

